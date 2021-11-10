Kavita Kaushik gets haircut, donates hair for wig making for cancer patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): TV star Kavita Kaushik has got her long hair chopped, and has decided to put them to good use.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kavita posted a video in which she can be seen getting a haircut at a salon, and holding a bunch of her cut tresses.

Further, in the caption, she declared that she will be donating this hair "for wig making for cancer patients".

She wrote, "And this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar."





Fans and fellow members of the film and television industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Hey Queen, you dropped your (crown emoji)," a social media user wrote.

To this, Kavita wrote a savage response, "Didn't drop just Tossed it for the wannabes to play with."

Comedian Bharti Singh dropped a bunch of clapping hand emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kavita, who rose to fame with her role in the television series 'F.I.R.', was last seen in the TV show 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi'. (ANI)

