Kelly Clarkson explains why she can't be 'truly open' about 'certain aspects' of her divorce

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson, who filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June, explained in an interview published on Friday (local time) the reason behind her decision.

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old singer said in an interview to Los Angeles Times, "I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved."

The couple was together for nearly seven years and share two young children: 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. Blackstock also has two children from a previous relationship.

Clarkson continued: "I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via ['The Kelly Clarkson Show'], and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn't be planned."



She added, "But my children and his older children -- there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, 'Oh my gosh, what a loss,' imagine how it is in the epicentre of the storm. It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."

As per Fox News, the 'Since You've Been Gone' singer and talk show host filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, according to court documents first obtained by The Blast.

Clarkson cited "irreconcilable differences" as a cause for the divorce.

Meanwhile, Blackstock, like Clarkson, is also reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

As per Fox News, the divorce has yet to be finalised. (ANI)

