Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit by her management firm for alleged unpaid commissions

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company, which is run by her estranged husband's dad. Kelly is being sued for allegedly stiffing them out of more than USD 1 million in commissions.

According to Page Six, Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against the 3-year-old TV show host Clarkson on Tuesday (local time). The outlet confirmed the same through Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

The company claims it is owed USD 1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on 'The Voice' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' according to the suit, obtained by Variety.



The company is run by Narvel Blackstock. The 'Miss Independent' singer filed for divorce from his son Brandon in June 2020.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Stronger' singer worked with the company for the past 13 years and paid them 15 per cent on her gross earnings, according to Variety. While she paid them USD 1.9 million so far this year, she still has an unpaid balance, the suit claims.

The suit also alleges that she will owe the company at least USD 5.4 million by the end of 2020.

However, the suit notes that the terms were verbally negotiated by Clarkson's lawyer and business manager in 2007 and that there is no written management agreement, a potential complication in any legal wrangling.

Clarkson's representative did not immediately get back to Page Six. (ANI)

