Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get Emotional as they send daughter off to college

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Finally, it was the time for actress Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to send their daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, off to college.

Filled with mixed emotions, Ripa took to Instagram on Sunday and wrote, "The nest is getting roomy," alongside a picture of her kissing her 18-year-old daughter on the cheek.

Lola is the second eldest child of the couple and the only daughter.

Taking note of Kelly's post, 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna commented with empathetic sobbing emojis as she too recently dropped her daughter off to college.

Mark also commented on the post writing, "2 down... 1 to go...."

Mark was referring to his youngest son, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who is 16-years-old. The couple's eldest son, Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, is currently studying at New York University.

Just two days ago, Kelly shared a throwback photo of her and Mark holding their newborn daughter.

"#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college," she began her post. "In the blink of an eye. I'm not crying. You're crying (actually Daddy's sobbing)." (ANI)

