Kelly Ripa calls out on social media trolls

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa recently slammed a social media user who compared her to a cardboard cutout.
According to Fox News, on Thursday, American actor Jerry O'Connell shared a picture of the 48-year-old star on Instagram to promote her upcoming appearance on the debut of his new talk show, "Jerry O."
"My friend Kelly Ripa is my first guest! Submit your questions for Kelly in the comments and I may ask her your question on Monday, during the premiere of the Jerry o show!" he captioned the picture.
The post evoked a wide range of questions from several social media users, however, one comment, in particular, proved to be derogatory and prompted Ripa herself to react on it.
"Why? There are so many interesting people out there who don't already have way too much time on tv, why her (or any other cardboard cutout tv like seacrest etc.) Even you can't transcend the boringness of that kind of guest," one user wrote in the comments section.
The actor fired back at the commenter and wrote: "It's August, so non-cardboard cutout tv people are in Italy, and truth be told, I'm pretty exciting."
There were others who also came to Ripa's defense.
"Kelly Ripa is very interesting! She's honest and funny and makes for great tv! Wouldn't miss this interview!" wrote one person.
A second user echoed: "Kelly Ripa you go girl.. you are much more than a cardboard cutout person."
This is not the first time the star has hit back at a social media user.
The TV host previously called out an Instagram user who said the star was "too old" for her husband, Mark Consuelos.
In June 2018, the mom of three children fired back at a troll who questioned her work ethics after she shared vacation photos. (ANI)

