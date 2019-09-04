Kelly Ripa while bidding adieu to daughter Lola ()Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kelly Ripa remembers emotional impact of dropping daughter Lola at college

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Actor Kelly Ripa recently took a trip down the memory lane and remembered the time she dropped her daughter Lola on the first day of her college and the impact it had on their family.
During Tuesday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' the 48-year-old star opened up about helping her daughter move into her dorm and leaving her at New York University for the very first time, reported People.
But while Ripa expected the drop-off to be emotional for her and husband Mark Consuelos, she was shocked to see how much it affected her younger two children, who are only 20 months apart.
"We moved Lola into her dorm and it's one of those things that you don't realize how close [the kids are]," the star admitted. "The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn't even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one!"
"I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing," Ripa continued.
"So they really are very, very close and I didn't realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye."
The talk show also shared a series of pictures from the drop-off, including one of Lola in her new dorm which included an ombre pink bedding and an old refrigerator, which Ripa said: "looks like it's from the '50s."
"She has four roommates so it's quite crowded in there," Ripa shared of the room. "[They] all just met, it's all brand new. Scary and exciting ... The room is so tiny, you just forget how tiny it is!"
Ripa revealed that her husband's words of wisdom to his daughter prior to leaving were: "Don't forget to get the syllabus, the syllabus is your best friend! Let the syllabus be your guiding light [and] time management is your friend." (ANI)

