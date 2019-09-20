Kelly Ripa skips talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): American talk show host Kelly Ripa has skipped 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' due to illness.

Ripa, who has hosted the long-running syndicated morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' since 2001, had to miss the Thursday episode due to her medical condition, reported PEOPLE.

"Unfortunately she wasn't feeling well yesterday and today she's really sick," her co-host Ryan Seacrest, explained during the show when her fans enquired about their favourite host.

Her decision to stay home apparently happened at the very last moment.

"She was here a few minutes ago and we just said, 'Go feel better,' " Seacrest said.

"We wish you well, Kelly. Get better soon. We will miss you for this hour," he said, adding a similar sweet message to his "dearest friend" in the show's final minutes.

Apart from her scheduled vacations, the 48-year-old host never missed any single episode of the show.

Seacrest tried to keep things smoothly in her absence while interacting with the audience jokingly. "I would say we'd give you your money back, but you got here for free anyway," he said. (ANI)

