Kelly Ripa slams criticism involving her husband Mark Consuelos' workout habits

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American actor Kelly Ripa fired back at the online troll who criticised her husband and actor Mark Consuelos for working out too much.

According to Fox News, the actor on Tuesday posted a picture of her 48-year-old husband in the ocean on a recent vacation.

"An actor prepares...........for the end of vacation," she captioned the click.



Many of the 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star's followers were quick to respond over the picture.

Lisa Rinna commented with, "Thank you, Kelly," while comic book creator Rob Liefeld said, "[His] screen melted!"

However, the fans and followers had a different perspective regarding the picture.

"He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids," one user wrote, according to Us Weekly.

The actor was quick enough to back the support of her husband wrote, "He's on vacation WITH us. He's a multitasker."

Others also came to Ripa's defence and thronged the comment section with their remarks.

"Why do you have to be mean when you really don't know what or when they see each other? If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything!" wrote one person in response.

"What an ignorant comment," said another.

"He's on vacation with his wife and kids. He's a good guy who loves his wife and kids. Watch them together, it shows. In the entertainment business, good marriages are elusive, Mark and Kelly have a strong marriage, stop making problems," suggested a third.

In May on the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary, Consuelos was vocal about his appreciation -- and powerful attraction -- to his "sexy" wife. He celebrated the big day by sharing a photo of Ripa lounging on a beach donning a white string bikini with a swimsuit cover draped around her neck.

"My view for the past 23 years," Consuelos captioned the post at the time. (ANI)

