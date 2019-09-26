Kelly Ripa's Daughter's Day wish for Lola is just adorable

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Weeks after dropping off her daughter in New York for further studies, Hollywood actor Kelly Ripa shared throwback pictures to celebrate National Daughter's Day.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old star shared a sweet throwback picture of her 18-year-old daughter from her childhood to celebrate the day.

"Happy #NationalDaughterDay Lola I'm the luckiest to call you mine," Ripa raved in the caption of the post.



In the photo, the mother-daughter are posing while flashing their million-dollar smiles as they share a warm embrace.

Proud father Mark Consuelos was the first one to leave a beautiful comment under the post. "My gals [?][?][?][?]," he wrote.

Earlier this month, the proud parents embarked on a major parent milestone -- dropping off Lola at New York University for her first semester of college.

Ripa shared the exciting news during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, opening up about helping Lola move into her dorm and leaving her at college for the very first time, reported People. (ANI)

