Kelly Rowland says she 'almost lost everything,' went 'rich broke'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Careless overspending spurred by a fondness for a lavish lifestyle caused American singer-songwriter, Kelly Rowland, to turn nearly broke despite being in one of the most successful groups of all time.

According to Page Six, the 39-year-old songstress said she "almost lost everything" because she was spending so much trying to "keep up" with a lavish wardrobe, car and home.

The 'Destiny's Child star' said in a YouTube interview with her pastor, Erwin McManus: "I was 'rich broke,' and I will never forget having this moment ... I called my best friend and I said, 'I just don't know what to do.' "

Her friend advised her to donate to the church, despite her financial woes. Though her business manager told her she couldn't afford the donation, she gave the gift anyway - and said she believes it turned her situation around. (ANI)

