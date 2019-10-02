Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on dating rumours with Fai Khadra

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Fai Khadra recently accompanied supermodel Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding, but there are no wedding bells ringing for Fai and Kendall!
The supermodel was in attendance at Justin and Hailey's second wedding, celebrating the couple as they exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Kendall later posted a photo of herself with Fai, who is a long-time friend of her famous family's circle.
"We don't date he's just my date," she captioned a mirror selfie of the pair.

Fai is the older brother of twin DJs and fashionistas Simi and Haze, reported People. Kendall was most recently linked to basketball team Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. In May, a source told People that the romance had ended.
"The relationship ran its course. She's spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode," the source said at that time.
A source told the outlet last year that Kendall is "very protective of her personal life."
"Kendall's really different from her sisters in that sense. She honestly doesn't want people talking about who she's dating," the source said.
Kendall echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this year.
"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said.
"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she added.
Kendall joined her sister Kylie Jenner, her mother, Kris Jenner, and friends Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, Riley Montana and Renell Medrano to watch Justin and Hailey exchange vows. The couple, who first got hitched at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, celebrated their union at an evening reception. (ANI)

