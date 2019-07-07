Kendall Jenner celebrates Independence Day with rumoured beau Kyle Kuzma

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner was seen spending quality time with her rumoured love interest Kyle Kuzma aboard a luxurious looking yacht to celebrate Independence Day.

The two stars were able to bask in the sunshine and watched dolphins frolic in the ocean. Kendall shared a glimpse of her day aboard the boat on her Instagram Story.

After the ride, the reality star headed over to the Booty Bellows party at Nobu in Malibu, where several stars like Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik and Machine Gun Kelly were hanging out. Apart from the stars, the model's ex, basketball player Ben Simmons, was also amongst the ones who happened to be at the celebrations, E! News reported.

"Kendall arrived and went straight to Gigi and Bella's table to hang out with them. She did see Ben and they did have a short run in but they didn't talk at all," a source told E! News.

Kendall and Ben ended their one-year-old relationship in May due to their hectic schedules.

At the time of their breakup, a source had told E! News, "Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch." (ANI)

