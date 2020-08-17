Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker step out for dinner with Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], August 17 (ANI): American reality TV star Kylie Jenner joined her sister, Kendall Jenner, and NBA star, Devin Booker, for a night out in Malibu, California.

According to E!News, the trio stepped out and grabbed a bite to eat at the celebrity hot-spot Nobu on Saturday, August 15. For their outing, Kylie and Kendall beat the heatwave in Los Angeles with summer-ready outfits that looked effortlessly glam.

The beauty mogul Kylie, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, opted for a matching plaid co-ord set. She donned a tube top and bell-bottom pants that featured the same bold print. She accessorised with beige kitten heels and chunky jewellery pieces. At one point, Kylie was also spotted wearing a face mask.

Kendall opted for something simple yet striking. She slipped into a cream-coloured slip dress that she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and her signature baguette bag.

Devin kept things casual for dinner by donning a black hoodie, denim pants, black and blue sneakers and a beige cap.

News of he and Kendall's hangout comes a few months after they fuelled romance rumours.

Reports surfaced online in late April, that the two were getting close and implied that they were dating.

At the time, TMZ posted pictures of Kendall and Devin driving around together in his Maybach, as they were going on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. However, sources told the publication that they were just friends.

E!News reported, that after the photos spread all over social media, Kendall shut down the speculation surrounding her personal life. The trolls on Twitter started writing suggestive jokes about NBA players "passing" passing her around.

Kendall caught wind of the comments and responded with an epic message. "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," she wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

