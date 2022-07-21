Kendall Jenner gets restraining order against alleged trespasser

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): American media personality and model Kendall Jenner has been granted a three-year restraining order against an alleged trespasser.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, on July 19, a Los Angeles County Commissioner granted Jenner a permanent restraining order against Arnold Oscar Babcock for alleged trespassing.

The legal decision comes after Jenner filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against the man in January.



Those present for the hearing included Jenner, Babcock, Jenner's attorney Kate Mangels and Babcock's attorney Edward Crawford Watkins, per the documents. The legal decision comes after Jenner filed a petition for non-violent civil harassment against Babcock in January.

While this decision may give Jenner some peace of mind, it is not the first time she has been faced with an alleged security scare. Back in April 2021, she was granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker after he was arrested in March for trespassing on her Los Angeles property.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, Bowker knocked on Jenner's windows while yelling her name. He then proceeded to take his clothes off with a plan to swim in her pool.

At the time, sources close to the Kardashians star confirmed to E! News that Jenner had increased her security measures after the incident occurred. (ANI)

