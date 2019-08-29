Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber are living their best life in Jamaica!

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, Image courtesy: Instagram
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Supermodels and best friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are enjoying a summer getaway in Jamaica along with singer Justine Skye.
After a busy few months for the trio, they decided to jet off for a little fun in the sun together to celebrate Justine's birthday, reported E! News.
The singer, who recently released her 'Bare With Me' EP, turned 24 on August 24.
The three are making the most of the vacation by going on hikes, swimming in waterfalls and jumping off rocks.
"They had a tour guide show them around the area and all of the most beautiful coves and view spots. They've been going on hikes, swimming in waterfalls and jumping off rocks," a source told E! News.
Wanting to enjoy the beautiful views, they have been staying in a beachfront house with a private pool.
"They are staying in a beachfront house with a private pool. They have spent a lot of time by the water just suntanning and relaxing. They are having a great stay just enjoying girl time laughs and long talks," the insider added.
The trio is also documenting their fun trip on social media by sharing photos and videos from their tropical getaway. (ANI)

