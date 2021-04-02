Kendall Jenner increases home security after man gets arrested for trespassing

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has increased security measures after a man was recently arrested for misdemeanour and trespassing near her home.

According to E! News, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has beefed up security after a stranger got too close to her gated community and has also filed for civil harassment restraining order against the man accused of trespassing near her home.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News that a man was arrested at around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 28 for misdemeanour trespassing.



TMZ reported that the alleged trespasser began to knock on windows while yelling Kendall's name. The individual would later strip off his clothes in an attempt to get in the reality star's pool.

Though Kendall was not harmed during the incident, sources close to her confirmed that the model's security and security measures have been increased following the incident. As for the alleged trespasser, police say he has already been released from jail due to COVID-19 protocols.

A source close to The Kardashians told E! News that "Kendall has ramped up security and has a huge team on the property and with her. They are all feeling like they need a big security presence at all times and that they can't have something like this happen again. It's been very scary and unsettling for all of them."

Earlier this week, Kendall's attorney had filed to get a restraining order against a different individual. Kendall had claimed that an LAPD detective told her about a 24-year-old man's plan to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself.

Kendall isn't the first family member to experience a security scare in recent months. As per E! News, on February 24, another 24-year-old man had crashed through the gate to Kim Kardashian's. The man told law enforcement he was going to see Kim, and at one point even claimed she was his wife. Her security was able to stop the man, noting that "he was arrested and is currently on a 72-hour psych hold."(ANI)

