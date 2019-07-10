Kendall Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kendall Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner kicks off the #bottlecapchallenge in unique way

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner adopted a unique way of performing the #bottlecapchallenge which stunned her fans and family members.
The model clad in a bikini, performed the viral stunt while on a jet ski, reported by Fox News.
The 23-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star uploaded a slow-motion video on her Instagram where she can be seen approaching a bottle from her jet ski and kicks off the loosened lid.
She then grins and drives her jet skis away.
"you asked for it @haileybieber ...," she captioned the video on Instagram.
Jenner got a lot of appreciates from her family members for taking up the challenging and performing it in such a unique way.
Kim Kardashian commented, "Yessss," followed by, "This is so good!!!"
Sister Kylie quipped a simple, "omg," while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "I'm crying."
"That's a wrap," Scott Disick wrote. "Game over."
Jenner was nominated for the challenge her close friend Hailey Baldwin, who kicked the cap off of her own bottle from a vehicle after husband Justin Bieber challenged her to participate.
The challenge calls for participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. Its objective is to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without actually using your hands to touch the bottle. (ANI)

