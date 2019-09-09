Kendall Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kendall Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner misses walking at NYFW

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is serving as a spectator at the New York fashion week this year, is missing spreading glamour on the runway.
"It's a lot more mellow to just go, but I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk,'" she told Vogue, reported E! News.
The 23-year-old Victoria Secret model, who never failed to grab attention with her walk, has enjoyed several Fashion Week festivities this year.
She attended the Longchamp show this weekend and wore a long-sleeved dress from the brand's Spring 2020 collection.
"I love New York," she told the magazine, cited E-News.
"All the Fashion Weeks, everyone gathers together for each one, but for this one specifically, it's those people and then some. It's so fun, and everybody is ready to have a good time."
Several fashionistas have watched the model strut down the runway at the New York Fashion Week before.
She has aced the ramp for major shows including Paris, Milan and London Fashion Week before. However, balancing it all can be stressful. During an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' fans watched Kendall call her mother Kris Jenner after she experienced an anxiety attack during a fashion week.
"Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up," her mother and manager Kris explained then.
"Kendall gets the most anxious during fashion weeks and when she's traveling a lot. Milan is coming up and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming," Kris said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Cardi B lashes out at fans for criticising plastic surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American rapper lashed out at social media followers for throwing shade at people getting plastic surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:44 IST

Ellen DeGeneres recalls her summer trip to UK

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American television host Ellen DeGeneres who gave a surprise visit to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her summer trip to the UK, recalled meeting Prince Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:27 IST

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Robert Axelrod passes away at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Former 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' actor Robert Axelrod passed away at the age of 70.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:03 IST

Kristen Stewart to receive Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart, who rose to fame with the 'Twilight' series, will soon receive the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:37 IST

Akshay Kumar campaigns against using supplements for body-building

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known to inspire people with his fitness regime, flaunted off his chiselled body while campaigning against the use of supplements for body-building.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:27 IST

'It: Chapter Two' smashes box office records in N America

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The sequel of the horror blockbuster 'It' has received a strong welcome at the box office, having raked in an estimated USD 91 million from North America alone this weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:45 IST

Tom Hanks all praise for iconic television show host Fred Rogers

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks, who is all set to play the role of television show host Fred Rogers in the upcoming film 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood', opened up about the iconic children's TV host and his sincerity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Here's a message from Nagpur Police to Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): As every Indian prays for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a sweet note for the spacecraft by Nagpur City Police on Monday took the Internet by storm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:26 IST

Kim Kardashian tests positive for auto-immune condition

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently tested positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:14 IST

Keith Richards celebrates daughter Alexandra's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Keith Richards have just proved that he is the best dad ever.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:18 IST

Ravi Kishan to make biopic on PM Modi in Bhojpuri

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor-politician Ravi Kishan who had earlier announced his plan to make a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri on Monday spoke about the inspiration behind the decision.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:12 IST

How being a parent helped Scarlett Johansson for her role in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Sometimes real-life experiences can be really helpful, especially when you are taking inspiration for a specific character. Something similar happened with actor Scarlett Johansson, who revealed that being a mother helped her for the upcoming movie 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Read More
iocl