Kendall Jenner shows support for Jaden Smith's decision to leave Kanye West's fashion show

Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): American media personality and model Kendall Jenner seems to be supporting Jaden Smith's decision to walk out of Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week show early.

According to Page Six, Kendal liked the tweets that Jaden posted about Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband, whose recent surprise Yeezy show featured 'White Lives Matter' shirts.

One of the 24-year-old actor's tweets that Jenner subtly expressed approval for, read, "I Had To Dip Lol."



"I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out," read the second tweet, followed by "Black Lives Matter."







While the 'Kardashians' star has not directly addressed her ex-brother-in-law's controversy or his ensuing social media attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, many of Jenner's friends have voiced their distaste, reported Page Six.

Gigi Hadid was the first, calling the rapper a "bully" and a "joke" for his comments about the journalist. "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," the 27-year-old wrote via Instagram.

Hailey Bieber also defended Karefa-Johnson, whom West later called his "sister." "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" the former ballerina wrote on her Insta Story.

Jenner's Twitter "likes" aren't the first time she has taken to social media to subtly diss West.

As per Page Six, when the Grammy winner pulled out of Coachella in April, the reality star reacted to news that The Weeknd was his replacement with praying hand emojis on Instagram. (ANI)

