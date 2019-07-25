Kensington Palace rejects claims of Kate Middleton getting 'baby Botox'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Kensington Palace on Wednesday rejected the claims that Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton uses Botox after a top British surgeon claimed that she uses it. He allegedly displayed "before and after" photos of Middleton to promote the procedure.

In a statement to The New York Post, a spokesman for Kensington Palace said that the Dr Medi Spa post is "categorically not true" and "in addition, The Royal Family never endorses commercial activity, reported Page Six.

Dr Munir Somji of the Dr Medi Spa Clinic allegedly posted the images on his Instagram. "Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox," he wrote under two photos of the 37-year-old royal.

In the "before" picture, the royal looks wrinkled and tired while in the "after" picture she looks unblemished and radiant.

"Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead," points out the physician. "But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but the elevation of the lateral tail of the brow."=

"We wouldn't be able to disclose whether she is a client or not," marketing manager Sammy Curry told The Post when asked if Kate Middleton is indeed a client of Dr Medi Spa.

"We have non-disclosure agreements where we can't disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can't comment at all that she has come to us." (ANI)

