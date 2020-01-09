Duchess of Cambridge-Kate Middleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Duchess of Cambridge-Kate Middleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kensington Palace shares picture of Kate Middleton on her birthday

ANI | Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Kate Middleton rings in her 38th birthday on Thursday and the official social media account of the royal couple shared a picture of The Duchess of Cambridge on her special day.
Kensington Royal, the official social media handle of Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a refreshing new picture of the Duchess and also thanked followers for the lovely and warm birthday wishes.
The photograph captures a smiling Kate sitting outdoors in a jeans and knit sweater outfit.
The caption alongside the picture read "Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge's birthday! Photo by @MattPorteous."

The comment sections of the post were bombarded with scores of birthday wishes for the Duchess of Cambridge on her special day. (ANI)

