Kerala CM extends birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan extended warm birthday wishes to veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan as he turned 67 on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijayan shared a dashing picture of the National Award-winning actor and wrote, "Hearty birthday wishes dear @ikamalhaasan. You have always stood by Kerala in our every need. We are proud of your precious contributions to our cinema and culture. I wish you more happiness and success in your life and career."



Fondly called a 'universal hero', Kamal Haasan started his acting career when he was just six with the 1959 film 'Kalathur Kannama'. He was awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal for his role as an orphaned child in the film.

Apart from being an actor, he is a dancer, singer, director, producer, lyricist, and politician too, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali films.



The actor has bagged 4 National Film Awards and more than 15 Filmfare Awards throughout his acting career. His best works include films like: 'Hey Ram', 'Chachi 420', 'Moondram Pirai', Mani Ratnam's 'Nayakan' and more.

He has also been a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, the fourth and third highest civilian honours awarded by the Government of India respectively.

He formed the centrist party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a regional political party in Tamil Nadu. Kamal began his political journey from late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's residence and his memorial at Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kamal will be next seen in the much-anticipated action thriller film 'Vikram' written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The movie that marks Lokesh's first collaboration with Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the screens worldwide in April 2022. (ANI)

