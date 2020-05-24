Kerala CM turns 75; Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal extend birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Veteran South Indian actors Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam president and actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and penned heartfelt birthday wishes to the "comrade."



"Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country," the 65-year-old star tweeted.

"The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade," the actor-turned-politician added.

Mohanlal_inline_24-5-20.PNG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

While, Malayalam seasoned actor Mohanlal, sharing a picture of him with Kerala CM, wrote: "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayisir"

The Kerala Chief Minister turns 75 today. (ANI)

