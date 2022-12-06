Kerala film exhibitors lay out strict conditions for OTT releases from theatres

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 5 (ANI): Theatre owners in Kerala have laid out brand new terms and conditions for filmmakers who wish to release their films on OTT platforms after their theatrical run.

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), the organisation of theatre owners in the state, recently announced their refusal to cooperate with crew members of films released on OTT platforms before a 42-day run in cinema halls.



"We have decided to not to cooperate with the crew members of the movies which will be screened in OTT platforms before completing 42 days in theatres. We will not cooperate with the producers, actors, directors of these movies. They can screen these movies on OTT platforms only after 42 days in theatres," K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK, said.



"This is applicable for movies releasing from January 1," he added.

Vijayakumar also revealed that the dispute with Hollywood biggie 'Avatar 2' is resolved, confirming the film's release in the state.

"We have decided to pay 55 per cent collection share in the first two weeks. We have also decided not to give publicity contribution and 3D share to Avatar 2 movies and the crew of that movie agreed that," he said.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. It is helmed by James Cameron.

20th Century Studios India will release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. (ANI)

