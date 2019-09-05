Kevin Hart faces criticism for being insensitive towards Lil Nas X's sexuality

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:58 IST

Manoj Bajpayee is 'The Family Man' who is a world-class spy

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): A determined cop, a notorious dacoit, a feisty gangster - Manoj Bajpayee seems to have done it all in his Bollywood career. Now, the trailer of his upcoming web series 'The Family Man' which dropped on Thursday features him as a government employee living a secret l