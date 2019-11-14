Kevin Hart says his accident made him realise how 'helpless' he was

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Making a comeback on his 'Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show,' comedian-actor Kevin Hart opened up about his new perspective on life after his car crash that took place in September.

The 40-year-old actor addressed the incident on Tuesday during the show's 100th episode.

"For me, I'm a different version of myself," Hart said on the radio show. "This ain't got nothing to do about going to church... It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You're more present. More aware... It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real-life reality," reported People magazine.

The 'Jumanji' star added that the recovery process has been "humbling", explaining that he "could not f--ing move" after the accident, which landed him in the hospital in need of emergency back surgery. "I could not wipe my ass... I literally I couldn't do none of that."

"It makes you realize... you really are helpless," he said. "There was nothing I could do."

His sentiments on the radio show echoed his words from the stage at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, where he accepted the award for comedy movie star.

"First and foremost, thank God, because I definitely don't have to be here," he said after 'Avengers' fame star Robert Downey Jr presented him with the honour. (ANI)

