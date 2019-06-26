Kevin Hunter Jr pleads not guilty to assaulting father Wendy Williams

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams's son Kevin Hunter Jr">Kevin Hunter Jr has pleaded not guilty in the case in which was accused of having assaulted his father Kevin Hunter.

According to People, Kevin appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday for his indictment after he was arrested last month, TMZ and Page Six reported.

He entered a not guilty plea, according to TMZ.

Attorney of Kevin, Ray Hamlin told People that "he is looking forward to resolving this case favourably and believe that the case will be resolved in that manner so that my client can enter into his Sophomore year of college with no distractions."

He also told TMZ that Hunter does not wish to bring charges against his son.

In addition to this, Kevin may qualify for a state-wide conditional dismissal program to strike his name off from the matter, TMZ reported.

The prosecutor Joseph Wenzel has asked for some extra time to review the case more deeply.

"It does factor into my determination," the prosecutor told Page Six.

"But at the end of the day I have to make the call about what's in the best interest of justice," he concluded.

The 18-year-old boy will appear in the court again on July 9.

A spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident of assault took place at 9:50 p.m. on May 21.

According to the spokeswoman, Kevin was charged with simple assault, following a long quarrel in West Orange. He was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening and was not taken to county jail.

According to the reports by TMZ that Williams' who does not stay with her husband says that Hunter and Kevin got into a physical altercation that resulted in the cops being called.

"I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally," Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. "Things are not always how they appear."

According to TMZ, the television star dropped her son off at her house, not unknowingly that her husband was there. Though she planned to return shortly, but the father-son duo reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.

While standing in the parking lot of the nearby departmental store, the two reportedly got into a verbal quarrel about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed that his wife was attempting to "brainwash" their son, reports TMZ.

The fight between the two got worse, with Hunter allegedly putting his son in a headlock. His son allegedly fought back and punched his father on the face. (ANI)