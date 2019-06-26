Wendy Williams (image courtesy: Instagram)
Wendy Williams (image courtesy: Instagram)

Kevin Hunter Jr pleads not guilty to assaulting father Wendy Williams

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:57 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams's son Kevin Hunter Jr">Kevin Hunter Jr has pleaded not guilty in the case in which was accused of having assaulted his father Kevin Hunter.
According to People, Kevin appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday for his indictment after he was arrested last month, TMZ and Page Six reported.
He entered a not guilty plea, according to TMZ.
Attorney of Kevin, Ray Hamlin told People that "he is looking forward to resolving this case favourably and believe that the case will be resolved in that manner so that my client can enter into his Sophomore year of college with no distractions."
He also told TMZ that Hunter does not wish to bring charges against his son.
In addition to this, Kevin may qualify for a state-wide conditional dismissal program to strike his name off from the matter, TMZ reported.
The prosecutor Joseph Wenzel has asked for some extra time to review the case more deeply.
"It does factor into my determination," the prosecutor told Page Six.
"But at the end of the day I have to make the call about what's in the best interest of justice," he concluded.
The 18-year-old boy will appear in the court again on July 9.
A spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident of assault took place at 9:50 p.m. on May 21.
According to the spokeswoman, Kevin was charged with simple assault, following a long quarrel in West Orange. He was processed and released by West Orange Police Department the same evening and was not taken to county jail.
According to the reports by TMZ that Williams' who does not stay with her husband says that Hunter and Kevin got into a physical altercation that resulted in the cops being called.
"I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally," Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. "Things are not always how they appear."
According to TMZ, the television star dropped her son off at her house, not unknowingly that her husband was there. Though she planned to return shortly, but the father-son duo reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.
While standing in the parking lot of the nearby departmental store, the two reportedly got into a verbal quarrel about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed that his wife was attempting to "brainwash" their son, reports TMZ.
The fight between the two got worse, with Hunter allegedly putting his son in a headlock. His son allegedly fought back and punched his father on the face. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Here's how Prince William would react if his kids were gay

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Prince William said that it would be "absolutely fine" by him if any of his three children came out as gay or lesbian.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:15 IST

Music video of Cardi B' s latest single 'Press' out now

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): American pop star Cardi B just dropped in the fiery music video of her latest song 'Press' on YouTube.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:53 IST

Alex Rodriguez changes 2019 Met Gala story after Kylie Jenner claps back

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Baseball star Alex Rodriguez is clarifying the remarks he made in an interview about his conversation with reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Kate Middleton's brother James opens up about his battle with depression

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's younger brother James recently opened up about his battle with mental health.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:20 IST

Varun Dhawan shows off abs in new still from 'Street Dancer' sets

New Delhi (India), June 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan continues to keep alive interest of fans in his upcoming 'Street Dancer 3D' by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:49 IST

Meghan Markle slammed for updating engagement ring, royal expert...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Meghan Markle upgraded her engagement ring, giving it a modern touch, but some people aren't happy that she got the huge sparkler redesigned.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:44 IST

Maisie Williams to star next in ''Two Weeks to Live'

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): After impressing her fans as 'Arya Stark' in 'Game of Thrones', Maisie Williams is all set to feature next in a Sky original comedy 'Two Weeks to Live.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:07 IST

Jeff Austin passes away after cancelling shows due to medical issues

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American bluegrass musician Jeff Austin, who co-founded the Yonder Mountain String Band, passed away on Monday, just days after cancelling a series of tour dates due to an unspecified "medical emergency."

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:04 IST

Kylie Jenner slams Alex Rodriguez claims that she bragged about...

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): Baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently revealed that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner bragged about her wealth during a conversation with him at the Met Gala last month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:38 IST

Bette Midler all set to perform at New York Pride

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Bette Midler is all set to perform at New York's Pride Main Event this Saturday (June 29).

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:37 IST

Tom Hiddleston reveals who helped him land role of Loki in 'Thor'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston opened up about the "life-changing" friendship that helped him land the role of the Marvel villain Loki in the 2011 film 'Thor'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:08 IST

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban wish each other on 13th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith urban have completed thirteen years of togetherness!

Read More
iocl