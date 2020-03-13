KFC suspends 'finger lickin' good' ad after receiving coronavirus related complaints

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 13 (ANI): The coronavirus outbreak has forced the KFC to suspend advertisements that use the brand's classic "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan in the UK.

The action was taken after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) reportedly received multiple complaints concerning the new ad that was launched two weeks back.

After the commercial debuted on television, the ASA received 163 complaints from viewers, reported Fox News as confirmed by a spokesperson.

The advertisement, called 'Piano', showed multiple people licking their fingers while eating at public places.

In the given complaints, people called the advertisement "irresponsible" because it potentially "encourages behaviour that might increase the chances of coronavirus spreading," for example, touching one's face.

However, after airing the ad, the KFC quickly ended the campaign even before ASA had informed the fast-food chain of viewers' concerns, reported Fox News. (ANI)

