'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon's strong on screen presence wins hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): The long wait is finally over as the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2', on Sunday, unveiled the official trailer of the film, which stars none other than Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The high-octane trailer of Prashanth Neel's directorial follows Rocky's (Yash) journey to the throne as comes face-to-face with his biggest rival, Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt). The visuals in KGF 2 trailer are impressive, with the focus on violence.





Raveena made a strong appearance in the trailer as a political leader Ramika Sen.



As soon as makers dropped the trailer, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

"Rocky is back. Trailer looks amazing," a social media user commented.

"Woaah. Finallllyyyyyyyy. Killer trailer. Can't wait to watch the film," another one wrote.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is written by Prashanth Neel only. The first part came out in 2018.

Also, the film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. (ANI)