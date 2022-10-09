'KGF' star Yash meets F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Actor Yash, best known for his role in 'KGF' franchise', recently met F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton.

A picture of Yash from his meeting with Hamilton has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the image, the two can be seen posing alongside Ella Balinska, who was seen in the movies Charlie's Angels (2019) and Resident Evil (2022). The particular photograph was captured at Taran Tactical, a tactical shooting range.



Fans became excited to see Yash with Hamilton.



"Woaaaah," a social media user commented.

"Yash creating waves across the globe," another one wrote.

Earlier, Yash had released showing himself firing at Taran Tactical. The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjFFDHGJM9l/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash was last seen in 'KGF Chapter 2', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashant Neel, the pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid-19 pandemic.

The official announcement of the third installment of the Pan-India film is still awaited. (ANI)

