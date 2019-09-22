Khloe Kardashian, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian channels model Anna Nicole Smith in her new photos

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:44 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Reality star Khloe Kardashian channelled a famed model and popular fellow reality star late Anna Nicole Smith in her latest Instagram photos.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recreated one of the model's iconic ads from 1992.
The 35-year-old star sported a denim corset and shoulder-length blonde hair, teased and side-swept in old Hollywood style.
"Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign," Khloe wrote.

"Perfection [heart eyes emoji]," commented Tristan Thompson, Khloe's ex and father of their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.
However, Khloe did not react to his comment on Instagram.
"Perfection [fire emoji][red heart emoji]," commented her sister Kylie Jenner."Twins!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian chimed in. "Omg she's my fave and so are you!!!"
Khloe reacted, "Stop it!!!!! Who are you!!!!!!!! Omg I love you!!!!!"
Her mom Kris Jenner also commented on the picture, "You are so beautiful inside and out." Kourtney Kardashian posted a cat heart-eyes emoji.
Smith had replaced supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the Guess print and TV campaign, which launched her modelling career.
Smith died in 2007 at age 39 from an accidental overdose of a prescription drug.
She is survived by her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead. The now 13-year-old lives with her father and the model's ex, Larry Birkhead. (ANI)

