Khloe Kardashian fires back after fan accuses her of "excessive spending" on daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian, who never shies away from speaking her mind, has clapped back at a fan who criticised her for spending too much money on a gift for her daughter True Thompson.

The 35-year-old star posted a sweet video on Instagram over the weekend that showed her daughter sitting in a tiny sparkling pink motorised Bentley with a personalised plate.

"I have so much fun with her," she captioned the clip that showed the little one laughing and swaying as music played in the toy car.

"Go, mama," Khloe said asking her daughter if she liked it before True said, "All done," as the music ended.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley," a user commented.

"You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bear to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad," the user added.

"Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy. No reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way, I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile," Khloe replied, firing back like a boss.

After thanking Khloe for responding, the commenter continued, "Just figured it's something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you've had a positive impact on so many. Always ways we can improve as people, though -- myself 100% included."

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a lengthy response to the second comment, starting off by telling the user that she appreciated "this message more than the first one."

"I hear you. I personally don't believe that all we 'do is spend money on worthless materialism.' I'm not here to prove what I do or don't do. But what I can say is that I'm able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I'm able to do that because I know I'm a good person and life is all about balance," she wrote.

"Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self-love," she continued.

"We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that's what comes across to 'the outside world', To lead with love above anything else," Khloe concluded.

Khloe called it quits with Tristan Thompson in February after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter True. The parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April. (ANI)

