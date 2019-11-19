Khloe Kardashian may come up with her own new show

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian is likely to come up with a new show which would focus on life with her one-year-old daughter True Thompson and her co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson.

In the latest episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' family matriarch Kris Jenner and the 35-year-old star can be seen detailing the new project, reported Fox News.

"My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we're in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I'm developing," she revealed.

Nothing much has been revealed about the new project, but the 'KUWTK' episode featured a mock poster for Kardashian's show, dubbing it "Khloe and True Take the World."

Producers of the show stated that the show would feature five to seven-minute episodes showcasing small snippets of the duo's life -- both at home and out and about.

The news of Kardashian's possible spin-off comes just a few weeks after her sister Kourtney announced that she'd be limiting her time on the show in order to spend more time with her family.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I'm not saying goodbye," as cited by Fox News. (ANI)

