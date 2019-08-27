Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to late pooch on Dog Day

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): On the occasion of international Dog Day on Monday, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian paid tributes to her late dog Gabbana.

"I will never forget you! I could never forget you!" the 35-year-old star wrote on her Instagram stories and went down the memory lane by sharing some adorable pictures of herself with her dog.

"I think about you always and how much you and baby True would be in love with another," Kardashian said of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The tribute included a beautiful picture of the dog wearing reindeer ears, a shot of the canine and Kardashian riding in the reality star's Rolls Royce and a picture of the duo poolside as well as an image of Gabbana chewing on a pillow that says #Blessed.

Gabbana died in 2018 -- just months before Kardashian gave birth to baby True. She was 14, reported People.

Kardashian took custody of her dog Gabbana after the split of her mother and stepfather Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

The black Lab was originally adopted along with another pup, Dolce, a Chihuahua that was later killed by a coyote.

Kardashian opened up about losing Gabbana on a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode last year, explaining, "Gabbana was Kendall and Kylie's dog their entire lives and then when they all grew up and moved out, she became the family dog."

"When Caitlyn and my mom got separated, I took Gabbana in," Khloe explained in the episode. "So she's kind of been the family dog and everyone has their own great relationship with her. Even [sister Kim Kardashian West] loves to hate her. I love that whenever I come home from Cleveland, Gabbana is always there." (ANI)

