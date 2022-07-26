Khloe Kardashian shares inspirational message amid Tristan Thompson drama

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): American media personality Khloe Kardashian shared a not-so-cryptic TikTok video that encourages viewers to "grow" instead of being held "hostage" to their pasts.

According to Page Six, Khloe shared the inspirational speech amid the heart-breaking twist that her ex-Tristan Thompson agreed to implant a surrogate, to have a second child with Kardashian, while secretly knowing fitness trainer Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his son.

"Some people only know what they knew about you. They have no clue what's actually new about you," Graham, a Maryland-based TikToker, said in the viral video, which Kardashian, reposted via Instagram on Saturday.



"You see, I figured out that people will hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you," the speaker continued.

"And to be honest, it helps them really validate how they want to feel about themselves. Either way, can I give you some advice? Grow. Grow at such a rate so fast and so much that your past becomes irrelevant. Anybody who chooses to see you from your old scope, they become just as irrelevant."

While the 'Kardashians' star may want fans to focus on her future rather than her past with Thompson, it becomes incredibly difficult when the season finale of her family's Hulu series ends with her finding out about Nichols' pregnancy, only for news of her secret surrogacy to later break.

Sources told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson's baby boy is due imminently. (ANI)

