Khloé Kardashian daughter, True, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian spends quality time with daughter True

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian spent some quality time with daughter True ahead of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods finale.
The mother-daughter duo had a fun-filled time at the World of Fruit museum in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kardashian shared some adorable pictures of her baby having fun at the museum.
She posted a string of pictures on her Instagram story. The pictures show the little girl exploring a mirrored room lit up with glowing balloons.

Other pictures show her enjoying in the World of Fruit Watermelon popsicle cart and having a watermelon popsicle in another picture.
Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.
However, even after they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered. He allegedly hooked up with Kardashian's longtime family friend, Jordyn Woods, in February.
The scandal is currently unfolding on the show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. (ANI)

