Khloe Kardashian still loves Tristan Thompson, she 'would take him back in heartbeat'

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is trying to figure out how to make things work with ex Tristan Thompson and the father of her daughter True after more infidelity rumours came to light.

A source close to Khloe revealed that she is struggling to come to terms with the end of her relationship with Tristan, reported Us Weekly.

"Khloe still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that's not happening any time soon," a source told Us Weekly.

The source added, "They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they're not around each other as much anymore. She's trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him."

The insider noted that Tristan's infidelity played a role in the pair not being able to make things work.

"They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan," the source added.

The source further said, "She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it'll continue to happen if she takes him back."

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that Kardashian and Thompson split.

"They broke up a few weeks ago," a source told the outlet on June 21.



The source added, "They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to co-parent. Things just didn't work out."

Kim and Tristan started dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. The reality star gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

However, the duo broke up one year later when the athlete hooked up with Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed that Khloe and Tristan were back together in August 2020.

During the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special, Khloe revealed where she stands with Woods.

"I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," Khloe revealed during the June 20 episode.

She added, "I think that's a huge misconception that I only forgave Tristan. That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta Stories. I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion."

The reality star explained why she had to forgive Woods.

"I do forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life. I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles that they're doing but, of course, I forgive Jordyn," she said.

Khloe's last post featuring Tristan was shared on June 8, while the NBA star's last photo with the reality star was posted on June 9. They have not publicly confirmed their split yet. (ANI)

