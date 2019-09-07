Khloe Kardashian wants everyone to move on after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Seven months after NBA player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods' cheating scandal, American reality star Khloe Kardashian is ready to close an unforgettable chapter of her life and start afresh.

Khloe, who seemed to be at her candid best, said, "I'm not someone that holds a grudge. If I do that, it's only gonna affect me and I'm genuinely, I don't even--that chapter is closed for me," she told host Ryan Seacrest on his radio show after he asked how she felt when Kylie Jenner asked her if Woods could reach out through a handwritten letter, reported E! News.

The star went on to say that she wants everyone to "move on" and be "happy'.

"I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day and that's genuinely how I feel," she added.

However, Khloe has some thoughts about apologies. "I know everybody makes mistakes. I think it's how you handle it and I think your apologies have to be as loud as your disrespect was or to me, it's not sincere," she said.

The reality star considers herself a forgiving person and said that despite all the hardships, one still has to "move on with life."

"We're all human beings and we're all figuring out life and stuff happens and people make mistakes and as long as it doesn't define who they are, as long as they don't make those choices define them and they try to evolve and become better people, we're all gonna survive. We all learn from it," she said.

"Things have to happen for me for me to become a better person as well, and if we can't laugh at it, what the hell am I going to do? Sit in a ball and cry? I gotta find the humor in something," she told Seacrest. "I don't think these things are funny all the time but you have to laugh and still move on with life and know that everything is going to be ok no matter what does happen to you," Khloe added.

With the New Year just a few months away, the three stars have moved on with their own lives. Woods told Teen Vogue last month that she's "finding my self-worth."

"At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you," she told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan had to figure out how to co-parent in the aftermath of the drama and their separation.

Khloe teased fans that they will see some of that in the first episode of Season 17 of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', which will show the exes reuniting at their daughter True's first birthday two months after the controversy.

"I always wanted that to be obviously a mommy and daddy thing. In my family, it's everyone who's going through this breakup, so I knew in my family it was going to be a lot of high tension, but I still wanted to do what was best for True," Kardashian told Seacrest.

Khloe and Tristan reconciled after the first cheating scandal but broke up in February this year after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's friend Woods. (ANI)

