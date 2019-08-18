French Montana
French Montana

Khloe Kardashian's ex-Boyfriend French Montana reveals their love was 'real'

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend rapper French Montana said that the love between them was "real".
The 34-year-old rapper spilled the beans in an interview with Haute Living magazine.
"I feel like we had a real dope relationship -- there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from," he revealed to the magazine, cited People.
He went on to say "love" he shared with Khloe "was real."
"When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's really hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it," he said.
He recently appeared for Khloe's older sister Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday party. This sparked rumours that the pair may have rekindled their romance, but a source previously told People "they are not dating."
"She is friendly with French, but they are not dating," the source said.
Khloe and French called it quits in 2014 after a little under a year together. (ANI)

