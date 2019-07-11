Kiara Advani (image courtesy: Instagram)
Kiara Advani (image courtesy: Instagram)

Kiara Advani celebrates first day of 'Guilty' in a throwback video

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): After smashing the box office with her latest hit film 'Kabir Singh,' Kiara Advani shared a throwback video of her first day on the sets of her upcoming Netflix original film 'Guilty.'
The 26-year-old actor uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen cutting a cake and celebrating her first day of the shoot with Karan Johar. Apart from the filmmaker, director of the film Ruchi Narain and producer Apoorva Mehta were also a part of the celebrations.
From the post, it seemed that the actor who started with the shooting last Thursday has finished most of her shoot and is now midway with her schedule.
"Throwback Thursday to the first day of shoot for Guilty and now we are midway through the shoot," she captioned the video on Instagram.


The actor will be seen portraying the role of a rockstar in the film which marks the digital journey of Dharmatic (Dharma Productions' digital platform).
Karan shared the first look of the actor from the web series on his Instagram and penned a heartfelt post expressing his happiness over the project.
This will be the second time the actor is collaborating with Karan on the digital platform. Last year, Kiara made her Netflix debut with an anthology film titled "Lust Stories" which was directed by KJo.
Currently, Kiara is basking in the success of 'Kabir Singh', which set the cash registers ringing by crossing entered the Rs. 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run on the domestic box office.
Kiara will be seen next in 'Good News' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has also signed her first female-centric film 'Indoo Ki Jawaani.' (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:11 IST

'The View' host blasts Kourtney Kardashian after she cried about...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): While reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has mixed emotions about her 40th birthday, some hosts on the talk show 'The View' are not feeling sympathetic towards her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:09 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Australia VS England match in Birmingham

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur is a big fan of cricket and his latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:00 IST

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey to feature in 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Bollywood is coming up with many fresh pairings in 2019 like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in 'Marjawaan', Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in 'The Zoya Factor' and Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in 'Chhapaak'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:54 IST

Big Machines to re-release Taylor Swift's early singles on...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): To mark the 13th anniversary of Taylor Swift's debut album, Taylor Swift, this October, Big Machine Records has announced the vinyl release of five songs featured in the album.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:45 IST

Bollywood celebrities applaud Dutee Chand for winning gold in...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): While Indian fans were left disappointed as the Indian cricket team lost to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, sprinter Dutee Chand made the country proud as she became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the 100m race at a global event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:13 IST

Gary Oldman to star in David Fincher's 'Mank'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Gary Oldman is all set to star in upcoming Netflix film 'Mank'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:57 IST

Angelica Ross joins cast of 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): 'Pose' star Angelica Ross has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story: 1984'. The upcoming season of the FX series also casts Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:51 IST

Donald Glover supports Halle Bailey amid 'Little Mermaid'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Joining a string of celebrities who defended Bailey amid 'Little Mermaid' casting, Donald Glover supported Halle Bailey after a number of critics claimed a black woman should not play princess Ariel in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:52 IST

Kabir Singh becomes highest grossing Hindi film of 2019

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:06 IST

'Arjun Patiala's 'compulsory love song' 'Sachiya Mohabbatan' is...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): After dropping two dance numbers back-to-back, makers of 'Arjun Patiala' have come up with a 'compulsory love song' titled 'Sachiya Mohabbatan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:57 IST

Social media campaign by Cameron Boyce to be launched in his honour

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's legacy will be carried on by launching a social media campaign that he was working on before his death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:54 IST

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new family member

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Actor couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have a new member in their family.

Read More
iocl