Kim and Kanye give daughter MJ's jacket for Christmas

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West gave daughter North a special gift for Christmas - a jacket of pop legend Michael Jackson.

According to People magazine, on Christmas eve, the 39-year old showed off the gift on her Instagram stories and explained how her 6-year old daughter is a huge fan of Michael Jackson.



Kim further mentioned that she and husband Kanye bought North, the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once.



The TV star revealed that she and West won the jacket in an auction.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan," she added.

In one of the stories, Kim showed the late singer's pictures, along with Taylor. "We knew she would love this," she explained in the videos.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also mentioned that she had the sleeves of the jacket taken up so that North can wear it. The hem can also be stripped so that her daughter can wear it as she grows.

Kim seemed quite grateful and excited about the gift in the videos. (ANI)





