Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian admits she would do anything for Paris Hilton

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has always been there for the people who support her, especially for her close friends.
Proving the same, she was spotted helping her longtime friend Paris Hilton, in shooting for her music video 'Best Friend's A**', reported People.
"I'm gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs," Kim told Sister Khloe Kardashian in the 17th season of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'.
Khloe, who looked amazed with the news noted that "it's so nice that you're doing that for her" given Kim's 2019 Met Gala preparations and the arrival of her new son, Psalm West, coming forward.
"I really would want to do anything for her; she literally gave me a career. And I like totally acknowledge that," the Beauty mogul said.
Hilton was earlier Kim's boss at her former closet-cleaning trade. The fans who followed Kardashians from starting would even remember her appearing for the first time on Hilton's show 'The Simple Life' organising closet occasionally, taking care of Hilton's chihuahua, Tinkerbell.
In the teaser, Kim's sister, appreciates the mother of four on her loyalty to Hilton, further explaining how others would not do the same.
"A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, wouldn't say like 'I got my career because of Paris,' and they wouldn't say 'I'm gonna do you a favour.' They'd be like, 'Haha bitch look who's poppin now,' where you're so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy," Khloe said to Kim.
And Kim replied that she would hold any schedule to help Paris. "I would drop it for [Paris] because that's important to me, to be loyal to people," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:39 IST

Chrissy Teigen says 'lip about to explode' due to altitude sickness

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, including any health scare, with her fans and followers on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:08 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mints $180.2 million globally

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is gaining huge appreciation at the box office worldwide. The film has managed to rake in $180.2 million globally.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:57 IST

Janhvi Kapoor to debut in short film on Netflix

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Fresh face of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to make her digital debut with Zoya Akhtar's short film "Ghost Stories" on Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:54 IST

Wishes pour in for Gulzar as he turns 85 today

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known by his pen name "Gulzar sahab" turned 85 today, and several Bollywood stars extended their warm birthday wishes to the renowned lyricist-poet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:19 IST

'Saaho' new poster: Prabhas and Shraddha flaunt sizzling chemistry

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): With its release date drawing close, makers of 'Saaho' are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:47 IST

Kangana looks elegant as she dons Rs 600 saree to Jaipur

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): While we always gush over the expensive wardrobe of actors, Kangana Ranaut wore a simple cotton saree costing just Rs 600 On her way to Jaipur today. Yes, you heard right!

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:29 IST

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' turns two, director thanks cine lovers

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): With 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' completing two years today, the director of the film and Filmfare award winner Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram, thanking her fans for the love they have showered on her venture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:35 IST

Olivia Newton-John is 'doing great' amid third battle with breast cancer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian singer Olivia Newton-John who is suffering from breast cancer is keeping her fans updated about her health.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:33 IST

Khloe Kardashian's ex-Boyfriend French Montana reveals their...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend rapper French Montana said that the love between them was "real".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:37 IST

Weekend Report: 'Mission Mangal' crosses Rs. 50 crore mark on Day 3

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's Independence Day release 'Mission Mangal' projected a superb growth and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the third day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:36 IST

Brian Austin Green confirms hookup with co-star Tori Spelling...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Actor Brian Austin Green who is now married to Megan Fox revealed which 'BH90210' co-stars he hooked up with during his younger days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:31 IST

Marcel Monkey from 'Friends' is ruling small screens with 'Y:...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Remember Ross Geller's iconic Marcel Monkey from 'Friends'? Yes, it is still around and is winning over hearts with her performance on the small screens!

Read More
iocl