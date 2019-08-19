Kim Kardashian admits she would do anything for Paris Hilton

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has always been there for the people who support her, especially for her close friends.

Proving the same, she was spotted helping her longtime friend Paris Hilton, in shooting for her music video 'Best Friend's A**', reported People.

"I'm gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her new songs," Kim told Sister Khloe Kardashian in the 17th season of 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'.

Khloe, who looked amazed with the news noted that "it's so nice that you're doing that for her" given Kim's 2019 Met Gala preparations and the arrival of her new son, Psalm West, coming forward.

"I really would want to do anything for her; she literally gave me a career. And I like totally acknowledge that," the Beauty mogul said.

Hilton was earlier Kim's boss at her former closet-cleaning trade. The fans who followed Kardashians from starting would even remember her appearing for the first time on Hilton's show 'The Simple Life' organising closet occasionally, taking care of Hilton's chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

In the teaser, Kim's sister, appreciates the mother of four on her loyalty to Hilton, further explaining how others would not do the same.

"A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, wouldn't say like 'I got my career because of Paris,' and they wouldn't say 'I'm gonna do you a favour.' They'd be like, 'Haha bitch look who's poppin now,' where you're so sweet and kind, and your schedule is crazy," Khloe said to Kim.

And Kim replied that she would hold any schedule to help Paris. "I would drop it for [Paris] because that's important to me, to be loyal to people," she said. (ANI)

