Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy date night without kids

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): It looks like Labour Day holiday means private time for Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

The couple was spotted on a date night on Saturday at Cafe Habana, a Cuban and Mexican restaurant in Malibu, reported People.

Kardashian was dressed in a sleek all-black outfit including a sleeveless top, leather pants and sunglasses, while West opted for a black jacket and brown pants.

The date comes after the pair spent two nights a row dining at a local Cheesecake Factory in Dayton, while they were in town for West's Sunday Services event.

On Thursday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cryptic photo on Twitter with the title of her husband's new album, 'Jesus Is King.'

The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focuses on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential tracklist.

The list ends with a note of Sept. 27 -- the album's slated release date. (ANI)

