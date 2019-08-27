Kim Kardashian announces new name of shape-wear line after controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has announced the new name of her shapewear line, nearly two months after the makeup mogul announced she was renaming it following the backlash over the old title 'Kimono'.

The mother of four was accused of cultural appropriation for naming her shape-wear line after the Japanese garment. Kim, on Instagram, revealed the new name - 'SKIMS Solutionwear'.

"My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me - I'm always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I'm excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear," she wrote.

Explaining the new moniker, the 38-year-old star said, "I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone's skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies."



Kardashian concluded her post by encouraging fans to "#ShowYourSKIMS." The collection will be available on September 10 and will range in sizes from XXS to 5XL.

In June, the star announced the upcoming shape-wear line with the name 'Kimono', which quickly received flak with claims that she culturally appropriated the term for a traditional Japanese garment. She also received criticism for "disrespecting" the Japanese culture, reported E! News.

"I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonour the traditional garment," Kardashian told The New York Times, as cited by E! News, in a statement after the accusations.

"I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment," she had said at that time.

Days later, however, she confirmed that she would be renaming the upcoming line. (ANI)

