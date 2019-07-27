Kim Kardashian considers daughter Chicago her 'twin'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television host and supermodel Kim Kardashian feels that there is a strong resemblance between her daughter Chicago and her.

Kim shared a series of adorable pictures of herself spending some quality time with her younger daughter Chicago, 18 months.

In the clicks, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star can be seen wearing matching white off-the-shoulder dresses as they sat together on a white couch.

Ever the doting mother, the 38-year-old star appeared to tie two tiny bows on her daughter's ballet shoes as she gazed up at her face.

Referencing the strong family resemblance between the pair, the reality star commented on the images, writing, "My twin."

Flaunting some more family pictures earlier this week, Kim posted numerous photos from her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell's 85th birthday party.

Making a bold fashion statement, the reality star's older daughter North showed off a new nose ring at the bash, which her mother quickly pointed out wasn't actually real.

"Fake nose ring alert!!!" the KKW beauty mogul wrote over a picture of North posing alongside her cousins Penelope, 7, and True, 15 months, and aunts Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. (ANI)

