Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instahram)
Kim Kardashian denies rumours of removing ribs to fit in Met Gala outfit

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:50 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): After grabbing eyeballs at the 2019 Met Gala in May this year, Kim Kardashian is now falling in the middle of theories that she might have removed her ribs to pull off the look well.
According to Fox News, the star wore a tight, body-hugging Thierry Mugler mini dress at Met Gala. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine and as cited by Fox News, Kardashian who landed herself into such theories, simply responded, "I don't even know if that's possible."
Although she did not have any ribs removed, she admitted that fitting into the designer couture was a very painful ordeal. The article read that the star had to take breathing lessons in order to wear the outfit and that it took a physical toll on her body.
"I have never felt pain like that in my life," Kardashian confessed. "I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach."
In a behind-the-scenes Vogue video and as cited by Fox News, which was uploaded shortly after the event, revealed that Kardashian told those at the Gala that her outfit made it difficult for her to sit down and even restricted her from using the restroom.
"Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why," she laughed, referring to Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Kardashian attempted to sit with the bodysuit on for Vogue's cameras. "I can only like half-sit," she said in the video.
"I won't be able to pee for about four hours," Kardashian later told the Vogue camera people and as reported by Fox News. "So we're coming up with a plan of what we do in case of an emergency."
The eye appealing outfit of the Kardashian was a stark contrast to her husband Kanye West's look at the Gala, which simply consisted of a black Dickies jacket and pants, along with his brand of Yeezy combat boots.
The star recently responded to criticism over her new shapewear line, whose name is set to be changed following accusations of cultural appropriation. (ANI)

