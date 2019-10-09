Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian gets vocal about 'balance of sharing' on social media

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:18 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian was a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention where she touched upon the subject of social media, a platform she is very active on.
On Tuesday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' founder spoke about social media and how she has figured out a "balance of sharing" what she wants to.
"I think at the beginning, I didn't know what the word 'privacy' really meant. I was very okay with people knowing every detail of my life," she explained.
"As you get older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share."
She continued, "There definitely is oversharing, especially when safety can be a factor when there's so many eyes on you. I learned firsthand that if you share too much, it can be a little bit dangerous at times."
The 38-year-old star also revealed that she is extra cautious when it comes to sharing pictures of her children and husband on the Internet.
"I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am... that's my brand," she expressed. "There is a way to have both and to share, but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:20 IST

'WAR' becomes third highest grossing film of 2019, crosses Rs...

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller 'WAR' is raking in crazy moolah at the box office as it clocked earnings of Rs 208.05 crores within seven days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:18 IST

Disha Patani to play Punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Disha Patani has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Kartik and Kiara starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' goes on floor today

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has begun. Kartik Aaryan who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared a post from the sets of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William revamp foundation website after...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): After Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's names were removed, Kate Middleton and Prince William have revamped their charity's website.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:57 IST

Drake hurt after father Dennis Graham's statement about their...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Rapper Drake responded to his father Dennis Graham's statement made last Friday about their estranged relationship.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:51 IST

In hospial, Miley Cyrus asks for good vibes

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Pop-icon Miley Cyrus who is currently hospitalised for tonsillitis is receiving best wishes from fans for a speedy recovery.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:57 IST

Robert Downey Jr. decides to stay out of Oscar race as Tony Stark

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): After a spat with Martin Scorsese, American actor Robert Downey Jr declined to campaign for Oscars for his portrayal as Tony Stark.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

Rangoli Chandel reveals brother Aksht's childhood secrets on his birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared an adorable throwback picture of the three siblings to mark the birthday celebrations of her brother Aksht.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:50 IST

Here’s what Jonas Brothers advised young aspiring singers

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The famous boy band Jonas Brothers have every reason to rejoice. The band which had a successful 'Happiness Begins' tour, discussed their inspiring journey in the music business and also gave advice to young aspiring singers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:16 IST

Mariah Carey gets vocal about her emotional and physical breakdown

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): American singer Mariah Carey recently opened up about her alleged breakdown in 2001 while discussing women in the music industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:03 IST

Wendy Williams vents out at audience for not switching off cell phones

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): It seems that television show host Wendy Williams doesn't like interruptions when she is talking and her recent incident is proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:48 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan removed from Royal foundation charity website

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been removed from The Royal Foundation website list.

Read More
iocl