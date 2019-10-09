Kim Kardashian gets vocal about 'balance of sharing' on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian was a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention where she touched upon the subject of social media, a platform she is very active on.

On Tuesday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' founder spoke about social media and how she has figured out a "balance of sharing" what she wants to.

"I think at the beginning, I didn't know what the word 'privacy' really meant. I was very okay with people knowing every detail of my life," she explained.

"As you get older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share."

She continued, "There definitely is oversharing, especially when safety can be a factor when there's so many eyes on you. I learned firsthand that if you share too much, it can be a little bit dangerous at times."

The 38-year-old star also revealed that she is extra cautious when it comes to sharing pictures of her children and husband on the Internet.

"I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am... that's my brand," she expressed. "There is a way to have both and to share, but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance." (ANI)

