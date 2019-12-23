Kim Kardashian gifts DB Method Machine to sisters, mother for Christmas

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West has given her sisters and mother the DB Method Machine ahead of Christmas.

According to US Weekly, Kim wanted her mother and sisters to stay in tip-top shape over the holidays.

Through her Instagram stories, West showed off the DB Method Machines that she gifted to Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner along with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

She also posted a story of the gift, which is wrapped in white colour with a 'Merry Christmas Kim!' note.



And wrote: "I hope my sisters and mom will like this."

The KKW Beauty creator had her manager, Melissa Alcantara, checked the system for herself before sending it to her sisters and mother.

The 64-year old Kris replied by posting an Instagram story of the Gift, and captioned it, "Is this a bootie machine @kimkardashian??? @thedbmethod."



The device developed by Erika Rayman stimulates and strengthens the muscles, making it the most efficient way to stretch and lift in the comfort of your home thanks to its sleek and simple nature. (ANI)

