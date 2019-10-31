Kim Kardashian hails U.S. House of Representatives for formally recognizing Armenian Genocide

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Kim Kardashian hailed the U.S. House of Representatives who passed a resolution on Tuesday to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, which saw approximately 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Following the decision, the 39-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who proudly embraces her Armenian heritage praised the government for its decision in a post on her Instagram.

"Yesterday was such a huge victory for the Armenian people when the US House Of Representatives acknowledged the Armenian Genocide!" she wrote beside a picture of herself with her four children during their recent trip to Armenia.

According to People magazine, Kim shares a close bond with Armenia which was clearly evident earlier this month when her family travelled to the country for Kim's children, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago, baptizing ceremony at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Vagharshapat. (ANI)

