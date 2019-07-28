Kim Kardashian is now re-labelling 2 million garments with 'Kimono' logo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Forced to change the name of her clothing line Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian shared with fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and the reality star is now in the process of covering up their tags.

Kim, however, is yet to reveal the new name for her range.

Earlier in June, the makeup mogul had shared the name of her new line triggering backlash suggesting that she disrespected Japanese culture. Kim addressed the criticism stating that she respects the country's culture and had no intention to dishonour the traditional garment. Later, in a statement, she announced that her line will no longer be called Kimono.

Weeks after the controversy, she on Friday shared a video clip on Twitter and revealed that there are nearly two million garments printed with the Kimono logo and being eco-friendly she's figuring out ways to re-label without having to dump all the pieces.

"Because I wanted everything to be really seamless and feel really good, we printed everything inside all of the garments. So now I have to come up with a solution and not be wasteful because we have printed almost two million garments so far with the Kimono name," the star said in the video clip.

Kim added, "I do like this one," Kim said of one option, where a small piece of fabric covered up the Kimono print. "That does look like a nice tag."

While nothing has been made permanent, the mother-of-four felt it was important to share an update with her fans. "I just want you guys to have a little progress report and know that I'm working really hard to figure out how to not be wasteful and change the name at the same time," she said. (ANI)

